Spotify apps are dead, but more live on integrated into the new desktop

Spotify has announced new app integration in its desktop platform that signifies the end of third-party apps on Spotify once and for all.

Spotify announced back in March 2014 that it would no longer be updating its apps. Most have still been accessible until now when third-party apps are starting to be phased out as Spotify offers integrated features that do the same jobs.

The latest announcement is that MusixMatch will be killed off as a third-party app as it gets integrated into the Spotify Desktop. That means you'll be able to access song lyrics, like you did via MusixMatch, but right there in core options via a Lyrics button.

Spotify has also announced other improvements to the desktop service. Now the Friend Feed, down the right, will separate the song, artist and album that friends are listening to so you can click into whichever of the three you want.

Charts will now have daily viral charts that include a regional based count as well as indicators to show how well songs are performing day by day.

Dave Price, director of product at Spotify says: "Following in the footsteps of previous successful app integrations such as Songkick, we’re thrilled to bring desktop listeners such a sought-after feature as lyrics."

The updates will roll out to desktop users over the coming weeks.

