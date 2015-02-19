Blur to release first new album in 12 years, Spotify gets first single: Listen to it here

The British group Blur has announced its first studio album in 12 years, which will be available in all formats and to stream from 27 April. And to celebrate the announcement, the first single "Go Out" is now available to listen to on Spotify.

You can check it out for free or if you have a premium account and we've embedded it here so you don't have to head off to find it. Alternatively, head to its page on spotify.com to play it in browser.

Blur will be also headlining this year's British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park in London on 20 June, with the band's last performance at the venue being part of the London 2012 Olympics' celebrations.

Spotify has also announced that the latest release by Brit songstress Ellie Goulding has become the most streamed track over one week in the service's history.

"Love Me Like You Do", which is from the 50 Shades of Grey soundtrack album, has broken the global record and Goulding herself tweeted a handclap emoji with the words, "Lovers my song is most streamed song in a week ever on Spotify."

The music streaming service has been receiving support by multiple stars since its well publicised spat with Tyler Swift late last year.

If you don't have a Spotify account free or otherwise, you can also check out the official video for Blur's "Go Out" on the band's YouTube channel.