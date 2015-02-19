Spotify move over, YouTube Music Key will give you offline music vids soon

YouTube is preparing to launch its paid monthly subscription music service in a few months.

YouTube Music Key, as it's called, was announced as imminent by Robert Kyncl, head of content and business operations, at the Code/Media conference.

The service is in its early beta stages right now where it's being tested and could be attained via invitation. While this service should add more options to those who are prepared to pay for them it shouldn't affect the current YouTube offerings, says Kyncl.

So what will YouTube Music Key offer? According to Google subscribers can expect to pay $8, which is about £5, for an ad-free version of YouTube. This will also allow people to watch videos offline and listen to music in the background as other apps are working.

All users should also be cross-authenticated with Google Play (which our sources have indicated might one day be rebranded as Google Play Music Key), so that YouTube premium users can use Google Play and vice versa.

Offline music videos, from the vast library of YouTube should cause disruptions to the likes of Vevo and Spotify. It'll be interesting to see who values videos over lone audio when it comes to music.

The YouTube Music Key service should launch in the coming months.

"Thanks to your music videos, remixes, covers, and more, you’ve made YouTube the biggest music service on the planet," announced Google. "To turn YouTube into your perfect music service, we’re launching YouTube Music Key as a beta with our biggest music fans first, and then we’ll bring YouTube Music Key to the whole world together."

