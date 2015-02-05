One Direction take over Spotify, you can get them to add your songs to their playlist

Teen pop sensations One Direction are taking over Spotify for two days this weekend, starting 2pm GMT Friday 6 February. They will be in control of the Teen Party playlist, which already has almost one million followers, and fans can request songs they would like the boys to add.

To request a track you need to tweet your song choice along with the hashtag #1D2D, which stands for One Direction two days, and you could have it selected by Harry, Zayn, Liam, Louis or Niall. The chosen fan songs will be added to the playlist for the final six hours of the boys' takeover.

One Direction have been hugely successful on the music streaming service, surpassing one billion streams at the tail end of last year. They have been vocal in their support for Spotify, especially in the wake of the comments made by Taylor Swift last year, before the withdrawal of her music.

They are the second most successful British band on the platform, with Coldplay taking top honours. British soloist Ed Sheeran is the current king of the crop however. His album X was the biggest digital release of 2014 and the biggest selling album in the UK by far.

You can subscribe to the Teen Party playlist on Spotify here. You do not need to have a Spotify Premium subscription to access it.