What is Spotify Touch Preview and will it work on my iPhone or Android phone?

Spotify has introduced a new feature that should make using its smartphone and tablet applications easier and certainly speed up your music choice process.

Spotify Touch Preview is an interesting addition that is easy to use and helps music selection greatly. But what is Spotify Touch Preview exactly? And what platforms does it currently work on? Read on and we'll tell you.

Touch Preview is a new feature of Spotify that enables you to preview any song, album, artist or playlist without having to actually play the tracks before skipping. You can then decide to carry on playing the song or entire album after hearing the brief snatch of music.

Using the feature is simple; you just have to hold down your finger on any song, album, artist or playlist. The music will start instantly and you can drag your finger around on the screen to play any other songs listed. Lift your finger off and it will stop. Want to play the entire song? Just tap on it.

The preview mode works even if you are already listening to another track. It will play the song you are previewing the moment you hold your finger on it, but will revert to the original track where you left off when you lift your finger again.

You can also save or queue previewed tracks for listening to later. Simply swipe your finger left or right to save and queue it. Left to save it to "Your Music", right to queue it.

At present, Touch Preview and the swipe functionality is only available on iOS (for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad). It will be rolled out to other platforms "soon".

If you haven't already, you can download Spotify for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch here.

You sure can. Spotify has put together a video of the new feature.