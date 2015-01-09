Spotify won't support Google Cast, prefers to further develop Spotify Connect

Contrary to reports, including an official statement from Sony, Spotify will not be supporting Google Cast for playback on home speakers.

Instead, it will be sticking with its own Spotify Connect system, which streams music to compatible speaker solutions, either controlled through a mobile or tablet app or directl, as is the case with some dedicated sound systems.

Spotify explained to Pocket-lint that it will continue to develop Connect with manufacturing partners, denying any involvement in the Google Cast announcements coming from CES in Las Vegas.

"We launched Spotify Connect because we believe that by owning the technology end-to-end, we can deliver the best connected home music experience. Connect's advantages are already evident, with hundreds of devices from the world's leading brands integrated," a company spokesman told us.

"Several of these partners, including Gramofon and Philips, are already building devices which remove the mobile/tablet from the experience altogether, meaning picking up where you left off is as simple as tapping a button on your device.

"Additionally, as Connect offers a faster experience than other solutions it can provide near-instant response times, and lets users who haven't invested in new hardware control their existing devices. For example, by using a mobile to control their laptop or tablet."

Many speakers are being launched with both Spotify Connect and Google Cast support, such as devices announced at CES by LG. This will continue it seems.

"As we already have an experience that is optimised for ease-of-use and audio quality, we have no news to share on other integrations or partnerships at this time. We will continue to develop Connect, with new features, partners and devices arriving in 2015."

