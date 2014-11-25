One Direction joins exclusive list of Spotify streaming billionaires, who needs Taylor Swift?

Spotify has revealed that One Direction has passed the one billion mark for the amount of times one of their tracks have been streamed. They reached that milestone a week after new album Four was released and are only the second British band to have achieved the distinction.

This must come as great news for the streaming service, which has hit the headlines recently for the wrong reason - namely that Taylor Swift and her management have pulled her songs from Spotify, claiming that it doesn't pay enough to its artists.

However, One Direction would disagree, with the boy band being the second most popular British band on Spotify worldwide. Former single Story of My Life has so far been streamed over 90 million times, with more than 20 million playlists around the globe featuring at least one 1D track.

READ: The Spotify debate: Here are the celebs who either love it or hate it

"Not surprisingly, One Direction are one of the most popular bands on Spotify, with many millions of dedicated fans listening to their music," said Kevin Brown, head of label relations for Europe.

"We congratulate 1D on joining the very select club of artists who are true streaming superstars."

The band has recently dedicated a promotional video to the new album launch on Spotify, so is happy to fill the gap left by Swift and reap the reward.

If you have a Spotify account you can find out and listen to the top 10 streamed 1D tracks on the service here.