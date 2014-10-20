  Spotify Family gives up to four people access to a Spotify Premium account for a discounted fee

Spotify is soon to launch a new package for its music streaming service that gives all family members access to a full, personalised Spotify Premium account each for one flat, discounted fee.

Spotify Family enables users to have up to four people on the one account, with each getting the full experience, including offline play. Additional members can also get Spotify Premium for half-price.

Although the company is yet to reveal exact pricing details, it has said that a family of five in the US will pay $29.99 a month. So we expect that to be $24.99 a month for the Spotify Family account and an extra $5 for the additional member.

UK prices are also yet to be revealed, but considering the Premium subscription is like-for-like - $9.99 in US, £9.99 in UK - it is likely the Family subscription will be too.

The extension to the music streaming service will roll out to all markets over the "coming weeks" and is a real game changer in the market, providing cheaper access for multiple accounts in the one family.

"This is one of the most asked for features from our audience," said Ken Parks, chief content officer at Spotify.

"With today’s announcement we’re making it easier than ever for the whole family to experience Spotify Premium on their phones, at home and on the go."