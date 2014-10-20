  Music sounds better with... Spotify's Mark Williamson

Pocket-lint's music discovery interview series, in collaboration with Cambridge Audio, has featured an athlete, a musician and members of an audio manufacturer so far, but this week we turn to somebody integral to the changing nature of music delivery; Mark Williamson from Spotify.
Spotify has been hugely important to the shift in the way we all listed to music these days. And while it might not be to Radiohead front man Thom Yorke's taste, we have little doubt that without it - and other similar streaming services - we wouldn't have found quite so many new artists and musical genres to enjoy.
Williamson, as the company's director of artist services, is partly responsible for that. It is his team that builds relationships with artists, popular and new and therefore he's listened to a lot of music as part of his job. That's why we called on him to give us a few tips on what we should check out...
Who are you?
"Mark Williamson."
What do you do?
"Director of artist services at Spotify."
READ: Which is the best music streaming service in the UK? Spotify vs Rdio vs Deezer and more
What are your top five tracks right now?
"Sbtrkt, Higher.
"Gengahr, Powder.
"Eaves, As Old As The Grave.
"TV On The Radio, Happy Idiot.
"alt-J, Warm Foothills."
What’s your favourite British band and why?
"Led Zeppelin. The greatest band ever, also British."
What track makes you think of the Summer?
"Miike Snow, Animal (Mark Ronson Remix)."
What track makes you think of the winter?
"Ummmm, the Game of Thrones theme song?"
What’s your favourite gadget at the moment?
"The monitors in Spotify London office’s listening room."
READ: Spotify Family gives up to four people access to a Spotify Premium account for a discounted fee
What’s the next gadget you are hoping to buy soon?
"My wife is pregnant so it’ll most likely be some ridiculously over-featured baby monitor."
When you listen to music on the go, in a hotel room or the like, do you listen to music on a pair of speakers or are you a headphones kind of person?
"On the go, it’s usually my headphones."
If you could have lunch with one band or singer (dead or alive) who would it be and why?
"Jimi Hendrix. Do you really need a reason?"
Since 1968 Cambridge Audio has been driven by a simple belief; that music should always sound amazing. Its original British-designed products are enjoyed the world over by people like you who share a love of music.
The company has an envied reputation for innovation and every one of its engineers is fanatical in their pursuit of delivering an authentic and enjoyable experience. When you listen to a Cambridge Audio product you don’t just hear the difference, you feel it. It wants everyone to experience that pleasure.
The Cambridge Audio team are all music lovers, plain and simple and want to share that love. Because great things happen when people who love music design hi-fi!