Can DJing be any simpler? Pioneer DDJ-WeGO3 hooks up to your iPad or iPhone and mixes from Spotify

Pioneer has announced a tactile DJ console that uses an iPad, iPhone or iPod touch as the music source and, because of support for Algoriddim's djay 2 application, can also spin tunes directly through Spotify - you don't even need to own the tracks themselves.

The Pioneer DDJ-WeGO3 is portable and even charges an iOS device as it plays. As well as Spotify it can also link to a user's iTunes account through the connected tablet or smartphone and play tracks that way. Alternatively, it can connect to a PC or Mac and link with Virtual DJ 8 Limited Edition software or other mixing applications.

The standard jog wheels are included, plus there are pulse control lights to add a more visual effect to DJing. For example, light patterns show with effects and filters are engaged.

The DDJ-WeGO3 can be powered by the mains or an external USB battery pack for true portability, and it features a built-in sound card, iOS device stand and analogue audio ports to hook it up to a sound system. A microphone port is also included and there are two headphone monitor ports.

The console weighs 1.8kg and will be available in both black and white from October for £249.