Djay for iPhone and iPad now accesses Spotify, mix with over 20 million tracks

Algoriddim, the developer and publisher of one of the most successful DJ applications for iOS, has announced a partnership with Spotify which means that users of Djay 2 can now mix any tunes on the streaming service, as long as they are an existing subscriber.

The Djay 2 app has been available on the iTunes App Store for some time, but users previously only had access to tunes stored locally or those purchased from the iTunes Store.

Now they can mix any track they find on Spotify. It gives access to users' playlists, starred tracks and the Spotify Inbox. Plus, search functionality, charts, the ability to browse by genre, mood or actual DJs, and Match is included to give suggestions based on what you are already playing - all powered by Echonest, the algorithm company recently bought by Spotify.

The ability to mix between local tracks and Spotify is also included. And there is an Automix Radio feature that will choose songs, mix them automatically and effectively create a brand new mixtape-style experience each and every time.

The only catch for the Spotify integration is that it requires a Spotify Premium subscription - current £9.99 a month in the UK. The app does include a free seven-day trial if you want to check it out first.

Djay 2 costs £2.99 on the iPad as part of a promotion and the iPhone/iPod touch version is currently listed on the App Store for free.