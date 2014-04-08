  Spotify desktop update arrives all in black, has yours updated yet?

Six days ago Spotify announced its first major overhaul in years. The rollout to desktops has taken a while with ours only just arriving today.

The new layout has gone to the dark side adopting a black background along with more cleanly defined icons and font. The update appears on iPhone, desktop and online with other devices due for an update soon.

The new Spotify isn't just about looks though. Two new features have been added: Your Music and an improvement to its Browse functionality, which now delivers "more relevant and localised content".

The new Your Music feature adds an additional area on the menu bar for you to save albums or tracks to, when you don't have time to place them in specific playlists yourself. They will be automatically sorted for you, using Spotify algorithms, and you will be able to find your collection easily.

New should be able to download the latest Spotify desktop app right now to listen to ad-supported music for free. The premium ad-free version is available across platforms for £10 per month.

The update appears to be random in timing. While new users should get the latest version current users can't download the new desktop app from the Spotify site. We've contacted Spotify for comment.

