Readly now available, the Spotify for magazines that includes all-you-can-eat NME, What Hi-Fi and more

Readly has launched with a healthy collection of magazines to download and peruse from today. The service could be called the Spotify or Netflix for magazines as it charges a flat monthly fee of £9.99 to access and read more than 100 UK magazines from a number of key British publishers.

The company has signed Haymarket, IPC, DC Thomson, Time Out and others to provide a wide array of different UK titles through apps for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch, Android, Windows 8 (for tablet or PC) and Kindle Fire tablets.

In addition, as Readly is already established in the US and Sweden, all of the titles on those services are available to UK subscribers too.

In total, there are currently 418 titles available, 261 of which are in English. All new editions appear as they are released, and each has up to a year of back issues available too.

Some of the UK magazines on offer include the NME, Amateur Photographer, What Hi-Fi, the Beano, Uncut, Wallpaper, Time Out, The Lady and Golf Monthly - basically something for everyone.

To access the Readly service you need to sign up for an account at readly.com, either directly or using your Facebook account log in. At present you can get a two week trial for free, without entering any payment details. And as it can be used on up to five devices, all the family could technically have access.

The apps are available from iTunes, Google Play, Windows Store and Amazon Appstore respectively. They are free to download.