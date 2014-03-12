  Rdio to dump music data firm The Echo Nest following Spotify buyout

Although Spotify said it would keep music intelligence company The Echo Nest free and open to others, music subscription service Rdio has confirmed it will soon dump the firm. Rdio likely doesn't want to share data with a main rival.

In an interview with news website CNBC, Anthony Bay, chief executive officer of Rdio, revealed Rdio is planning to drop The Echo Nest now that a competing company has acquired it: "As far as we are concerned, they were a good partner, but we have other good partners and we'll move on," he explained.

Spotify announced earlier this month that it acquired The Echo Nest. Spotify, which integrated APIs with The Echo Nest in 2012, acquired the service in order to further leverage its musical database and tools for curation. Spotify can now provide a better music discovery experience for its users, for instance. It promised however to keep The Echo Nest API open to competitors.

The Echo Nest provides data and music services to developers, media services, social networks, and companies including iHeartradio, MOG, Rdio, SiriusXM, Spotify, BBC.com, Foursquare, MTV, Twitter, VEVO, Yahoo, Nokia, Coca Cola, Intel, and Microsoft. The Echo Nest platform reaches roughly 100 million people every month via more than 400 apps and website, according to its website.

Rdio is an online music service that provides ad-supported free streaming and offline playback features in 35 countries. The three-year-old service is available as a website and has apps for the iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Android, BlackBerry, and Windows Phone. In September 2013, Rdio added a music recommendations feature that would deliver personalised albums, stations, and playlists.

Keep in mind that while The Echo Nest does power Rdio’s personalised stations, Rdio also has ties with Rovi, a company that specialises in digital search and discovery. Rdio could therefore make the switch from The Echo Nest to Rovi, though that's just speculation at this point.