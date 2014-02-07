Sign up for The Times digital edition, get Spotify free for a year

Spotify has teamed up with The Times and The Sunday Times to give subscribers of the newspapers' digital editions free Spotify for a year.

You'll be able to listen to Spotify's 20 million songs while you read the paper, and save some cash at the same time. A year's Spotify would cost you £120. A 12-month Times and Sunday Times Digital Pack costs £6 a week (£312 a year).

If you're already a Times reader and don't have Spotify, or are paying for it, this seems like a great deal, but in reality it is just the usual bait to get you to subscribe. In the past magazines have always been keen to offer free DVDs or a radio alarm clock - how the times (geddit?) are a changing.

The Digital Pack offers online-only reading across tablets, phones and laptops for the full seven-day week. There is also an Ultimate Pack option included in the deal for £8 per week which includes the papers daily.

"We look forward to enhancing our music content and creating exclusive experiences through this exciting partnership with Spotify," said Katie Vanneck-Smith, chief marketing officer of News UK, the parent company of the newspaper. Whether that means dedicated soundtracks that you play as you read certain features or the news is yet to be seen.

To celebrate the start of the Spotify partnership, The Times and The Sunday Times are running a week-long music special. The Sunday Times Culture section kicks off the special with exclusive playlists from artists, writers, designers and a certain "Wimbledon champion" - Andy Murray we guess. The partnership between the titles and Spotify will evolve into the curation of bespoke content and experiences, the two have said.

It's the latest in a line of innovations from The Times. It recently experimented with releasing the front page as a Vine to tease the next edition's newspaper.

Spotify is available on Android, BlackBerry, Boxee, iOS, Linux, MeeGo, Microsoft Windows, Openpandora OS X, Roku, S60 (Symbian), Samsung Smart TV, Sonos, Squeezebox, Telia Digital-tv, TiVo, WD TV, webOS, Windows Mobile and Windows Phones. Home entertainment systems and even cars can also access Spotify, giving you plenty of places to listen to the new music you'll be getting.

Spotify has also said that in the future the two titles and Spotify will be inviting Times+ members to attend bespoke music events, designed as a series of intimate, acoustic sessions with time for Q&As to let fans "get up-close and personal".

The offer will be available to redeem from Sunday 9 February.