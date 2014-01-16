  Spotify now lets free users stream unlimited music through its website

Spotify has removed the streaming limit cap for free users on its desktop product. Of course, non-premium paying users will still be subjected to advertisements in between songs, but it opens up an enticing offer to get new users on the service - which in turn drives ad sales for Spotify.

In the past, Spotify's free web users received unlimited listening for six-months, and then ultimately were limited to 2.5 hours per week. Thanks to roughly $250 million in funding and a bustling listening user base, Spotify apparently has enough server space to allow non-paying users to keep listening no matter what.

"We have removed these caps completely across all platforms – you can listen to your favourite songs as many times as you like, for as long as you want," Spotify wrote on its blog.

The removal of streaming limits follows the launch of Beats Musics in early January and the rise of competing services like Rdio. But Spotify still remains king. Spotify's CEO noted in late-December that users in 2013 have streamed 4.5 billion hours of music, and have created 1.5 million new playlists every day. Spotify didn't mention how many users it now has, but the service had over 6 million subscription users and more than 24 million active users as of March 2013.

Just last month, Spotify changed the way its mobile applications work and introduced a free music streaming option for them. Smartphone and tablet users previously needed to subscribe to a Premium account to play tracks through their devices, but the service added the same system it employs for its desktop apps to mobile.