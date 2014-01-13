  Oasis back catalogue finally released to Spotify, Rdio to mark 20th anniversary of Definitely Maybe

Oasis have finally released their entire back catalogue on music streaming sites, including Spotify and Rdio. Fans will now be able to play through such classic albums as Definitely Maybe and (What's The Story) Morning Glory and compilation collections Time Flies and Stop The Clocks as part of their subscriptions. Premium subscribers will also be able to download them to mobile devices for offline listening.

It was deemed the right time to release the catalogue as first album Definitely Maybe celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, having originally been released in 1994.

So far, we've been able to access the entire collection on both Spotify and Rdio. Both of which also asked Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream to create a playlist journey through the music of Oasis, which you can listen to on the Rdio website or on Spotify.

Oasis famously split up in 2009 but have previously hinted that they may reform for a one-off gig to celebrate the 20th anniversary of second album (What's The Story) Morning Glory next year. However, with Noel Gallagher's solo career taking off and Liam Gallagher's attention taken up by Beady Eye and his clothing brand Pretty Green, there is considerable doubt that it will happen.

For now, just listen to what made Oasis so great to begin with.