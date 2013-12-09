  Shazam app will now automatically add a song to Rdio playlist

When a song has been identified within Shazam, it can now automatically be ported to a Rdio playlist for quick listening. The feature was added in an update to the Shazam for iOS app on Monday and will be available on Android in the coming weeks.

In the past, a user would have to Shazam a song, copy and paste the name, and go searching for it on Rdio. It wasn't the hardest process in the world, but the partnership between Rdio and Shazam will surely be welcomed by listeners.

“Streaming services have become a part of music lovers’ everyday lives,” said Shazam chief product officer Daniel Danker. “Simplicity has always been at the heart of the Shazam experience, and today Shazam builds on that simplicity by making it effortless for Rdio users to listen to all their Shazamed songs.”

The Shazamed songs will be added to a "My Shazam Tracks" playlist. Along with new tracks that will be identified, Shazam will also go back to existing songs from years back and add them to the Rdio playlist.

Mainstream Rdio-competitor Spotify and Shazam have been together for quite sometime. In January 2011, the duo announced a "Play in Spotify" feature for all music discovered - though available only in the paid version of Shazam. Shazam's partnership with Spotify isn't as extensive as Rdio, as the songs are not automatically added to a playlist.