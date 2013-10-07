Revo SuperConnect hybrid radio offers multiple ways to enjoy your music, including Spotify Connect

British audio brand Revo has announced a tabletop radio that ticks just about every box for music delivery. The SuperConnect has a DAB/DAB+ tuner, can access internet radio, is DLNA-certified so will stream your audio files wirelessly, supports Bluetooth connectivity and features Spotify Connect, the service's answer to Apple's AirPlay, from the box.

Spotify announced the new technology at the beginning of September, with Revo being one of the initial launch partners. It links a supported audio device with an app for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad (with Android on the horizon) and allows a user to stream a track on a radio or speaker solution with the tap of just one button.

As the music is streamed via the internet, the user can carry on playing games or making a call on their smartphone or tablet without a break in the quality of the audio feed.

Revo claims it is the first manufacturer to get a radio featuring the new technology on to the market. Some other solutions will have Spotify Connect through an update, but not from the box, it says.

The SuperConnect radio also comes with a secret-until-lint OLED display with joystick control. It is built into an all-wood cabinet and features a 15W Class-D amplifier with proprietary Balanced Mode Radiator loudspeaker technology.

Its speaker grille and fascia is made from anodised aluminium in order to give the radio a distinctly retro aesthetic.

"Access to the Spotify service has been at the top of our R&D wish list for almost four years, we're therefore excited to be able to deliver this fantastically compelling feature on our new SuperConnect radio.” said David Baxter, CEO of Revo.

The Revo SuperConnect will be available from 8 November from stockists including John Lewis, Selfridges, The Conran Shop and Amazon.co.uk. It will retail for £249.95.