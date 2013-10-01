Spotify introduces Follow button for artists and bloggers to add to their sites

Spotify has followed the lead of the likes of Facebook, Twitter and Google+ in creating a one-click button for artists and bloggers to add to their sites in order for visitors to choose to follow them on the music streaming service.

The Spotify Follow button can be placed anywhere on a site and once clicked by someone with a Spotify account will add the target to the user's followed artists or friends on the service.

It won't take long for artist sites specifically to start embedding the new button and Spotify hosts the embed code on its developer pages for those who wish to use the icon on their own website. All you need to do is change the artist code to your own or the profile you wish others to follow.

The artist used by Spotify to highlight the new option is Avicii, who has now accumulated 1.8 million followers.