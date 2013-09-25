  The Music of Grand Theft Auto V now available on iTunes, but you can curate your own playlist on Spotify

Rockstar has released the Music of Grand Theft Auto V on iTunes. Available in three different collections - Volume 1: Original Music, Volume 2: The Score, and Volume 3: The Soundtrack - the digital release covers much of the music and themes from the best-selling game and you can either choose to buy them individually for £7.99 each or as a bundle for £17.99.

If you don't have an Apple product, or don't want to use iTunes, the entire collection is also available on Amazon. And at the moment Amazon.co.uk is listing the first volume for download in MP3 format for £7.49 and the second and third for £6.49 each. It has also listed the entire collection of MP3s for £14.99.

Spotify users can make an even bigger saving as some GTA fans have created playlists of (almost) all the songs available on the radio stations in the game. Matt Lowden, for example, has a GTA V Soundtrack playlist available to listen to through Spotify apps or the desktop browser.

Should you go down the official route however, you might miss out on the original music on volume 1, including The Chain Gang of 1974's Sleepwalking, which was featured on the original GTA V trailer. Volume 2 also has stand out moments not available in many places as it features the game's original score by the unique collective of Tangerine Dream, Woody Jackson (of Red Dead Redemption fame), and hip-hop producers The Alchemist and Oh No. DJ Shadow compiled the album.