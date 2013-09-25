  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Spotify app news

The Music of Grand Theft Auto V now available on iTunes, but you can curate your own playlist on Spotify

|
  The Music of Grand Theft Auto V now available on iTunes, but you can curate your own playlist on Spotify
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial

Rockstar has released the Music of Grand Theft Auto V on iTunes. Available in three different collections - Volume 1: Original Music, Volume 2: The Score, and Volume 3: The Soundtrack - the digital release covers much of the music and themes from the best-selling game and you can either choose to buy them individually for £7.99 each or as a bundle for £17.99.

If you don't have an Apple product, or don't want to use iTunes, the entire collection is also available on Amazon. And at the moment Amazon.co.uk is listing the first volume for download in MP3 format for £7.49 and the second and third for £6.49 each. It has also listed the entire collection of MP3s for £14.99.

Spotify users can make an even bigger saving as some GTA fans have created playlists of (almost) all the songs available on the radio stations in the game. Matt Lowden, for example, has a GTA V Soundtrack playlist available to listen to through Spotify apps or the desktop browser.

Should you go down the official route however, you might miss out on the original music on volume 1, including The Chain Gang of 1974's Sleepwalking, which was featured on the original GTA V trailer. Volume 2 also has stand out moments not available in many places as it features the game's original score by the unique collective of Tangerine Dream, Woody Jackson (of Red Dead Redemption fame), and hip-hop producers The Alchemist and Oh No. DJ Shadow compiled the album.

the music of grand theft auto v now available on itunes but you can curate your own playlist on spotify image 2
PopularIn Apps
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Google wants to officially ditch Hangouts for RCS messaging in 2020
Finally! Pokemon Go will add PvP trainer battles soon, Niantic teases
Plex now offers Tidal streaming with bundled subscriptions for both
Microsoft made a video to show off its new Office icons - see it here
Use Alexa to help shed some pounds, The Body Coach Joe Wicks gets own skill
Comments