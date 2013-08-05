Spotify Browse for mobile rolls out to Android and iOS from today, curated playlists from the big S itself

Spotify has started to rollout its new Browse feature to mobile devices. Initially available to iPhone, iPod touch, iPad and Android users, with other platforms to come later, Spotify's Browse page offers handpicked playlists for different occasions.

The idea is that Premium subscribers can just choose an already built, curated playlist for a certain circumstance. There will be selections for an early morning commute, for example, a party or - as Spotify says - a morning hangover.

In addition to genres, there are now themes, such as romance. And you can browse for what's hot and what's new, with latest albums and single releases and collection's of Spotify's own top lists.

Browse, says Spotify, has been created to add a human touch to work alongside its own discovery algorithms. If you don't already have it on your iOS or Android device, it will be available soon as it's on gradual rollout.

"We don't rely on one source for recommendations in real life - and music discovery can't be one-dimensional," said Gustav Söderström, chief product officer, Spotify.

"Our three-dimensional approach now combines the human touch with strong social features and unique technology from over five years of experience. We know music and we're the first to marry all three aspects in one service, making it easier than ever for users to navigate the treasure trove of content within Spotify."