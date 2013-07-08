  Spotify Windows Phone 8 now out of beta, improves offline playlists and more

A new update has arrived for the Windows Phone 8 version of Spotify that adds several key features, improves others and officially takes the app out of beta.



As highlighted by Windows Phone exec Joe Belfiore on Twitter, the new version (v2.0.4933.0) is now available to download from the Windows Phone Store. New languages have been added to those available, and the rejigged feature list now includes track scrubbing and improvements to the offline playlist functionality.

Some of the features of the updated app were available already on the beta test version, so many are known by those who have used it for a while, but newcomers will find search, browse and playback abilities to be intuitive and - unlike on most other mobile devices - styled to match the overall operating system experience.

You can star tracks directly on the app, to avoid having to search for them again, and share music with friends. Streaming over 2.5G/3G services is also possible.

A Spotify Premium account is needed to access the app and offline playback - at a cost of £9.99 - but a free trial of the service is available, so you can still check it out on your phone for 48 hours without any commitment. After that time, you can sign up for a further 30 days' free trial.

Spotify is for Windows Phone 8 only (no Windows 7.5 access) and free to download.