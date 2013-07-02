Spotify for iOS update brings Discover experience to iPhone

Spotify's iOS app finally updated on Tuesday with the same music discovery features that rolled out to its desktop iteration in May.

The new Discover experience primarily brings personalised music recommendations based on listening habits to the iPhone, although Spotify said the features would land for everyone "soon". That's an obvious nod to other devices.

The "Now Playing" section on iPhone also received a visual update, and Spotify introduced a new logo. On top of all this, users can now edit playlists directly from their iPhone.

The update even packaged a bunch of improvements to tabs and buttons, as well as fixes for integration, folders, messages and crashing issues. As for the usual fictitious tweak, Spotify noted: "This app shares 73 per cent of its DNA with bees."

The latest version of Spotify for iOS is now live on Apple's App Store.