  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Spotify app news

Pink Floyd catalogue added to Spotify after 1 million plays of "Wish you were here"

|
  Pink Floyd catalogue added to Spotify after 1 million plays of "Wish you were here"
10 best VPN services for use in the UK
10 best VPN services for use in the UK

You might remember that Pink Floyd had promised to add its entire catalogue to Spotify if fans listened to the iconic "Wish you were here" track 1 million times.

The song was added to Spotify only on Friday and has taken just four days to achieve 1 million plays. Spotify users can now enjoy all of Pink Floyd's rather extensive music collection. It comes as part of Spotify's increased effort to get users to stump up £9.99 a month for the unlimited music streaming option, as listening to just a small amount of Pink Floyd's catalogue would easily use up your free play limit.

Pink Floyd is one of the first prog rock supergroups to join the world of online streaming, with the likes of Led Zeppelin and ACDC still not buying into the concept. Pink Floyd had originally taken exception to EMI's decision to allow iTunes users to purchase individual tracks from albums, rather than in their entirety.

"It's a great day for fans of prog rock, but it's also a great day for younger fans who have yet to be really turned on to the magic of Pink Floyd," said Ken Parks, Spotify's chief content officer. "That's a lot of what this is about: bringing a new generation of fans to one of the biggest and most iconic bands in the world."

For those who want to listen to Pink Floyd's music collection, you can stream it straight from Spotify's browser-based player right here.

PopularIn Apps
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Google wants to officially ditch Hangouts for RCS messaging in 2020
Finally! Pokemon Go will add PvP trainer battles soon, Niantic teases
Plex now offers Tidal streaming with bundled subscriptions for both
Microsoft made a video to show off its new Office icons - see it here
Use Alexa to help shed some pounds, The Body Coach Joe Wicks gets own skill
Comments