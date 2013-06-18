  Pink Floyd catalogue added to Spotify after 1 million plays of "Wish you were here"

You might remember that Pink Floyd had promised to add its entire catalogue to Spotify if fans listened to the iconic "Wish you were here" track 1 million times.

The song was added to Spotify only on Friday and has taken just four days to achieve 1 million plays. Spotify users can now enjoy all of Pink Floyd's rather extensive music collection. It comes as part of Spotify's increased effort to get users to stump up £9.99 a month for the unlimited music streaming option, as listening to just a small amount of Pink Floyd's catalogue would easily use up your free play limit.

Pink Floyd is one of the first prog rock supergroups to join the world of online streaming, with the likes of Led Zeppelin and ACDC still not buying into the concept. Pink Floyd had originally taken exception to EMI's decision to allow iTunes users to purchase individual tracks from albums, rather than in their entirety.

"It's a great day for fans of prog rock, but it's also a great day for younger fans who have yet to be really turned on to the magic of Pink Floyd," said Ken Parks, Spotify's chief content officer. "That's a lot of what this is about: bringing a new generation of fans to one of the biggest and most iconic bands in the world."

For those who want to listen to Pink Floyd's music collection, you can stream it straight from Spotify's browser-based player right here.