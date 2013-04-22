  Daft Punk breaks Spotify streaming record with new Get Lucky single

Daft Punk's new single. Get Lucky, has broken all previous Spotify streaming records, managing an undisclosed number of plays. The track, which features on Daft Punk's new album Random Access Memories, will be the first single the band has released from a studio album since 2005.

"There was never any doubt that the first original single from Daft Punk in years was going to be one of the biggest debut singles of 2013," said Spotify's director of label relations.

Get Lucky was so heavily anticipated that fans took a pair of 15-second Saturday Night Live adverts for the song, remixed them and put together what they imagined would be the final track. The end result was something pretty close to Daft Punk's own creation.

Previously British band Bastille's song Pompeii had held the record for the most-streamed track in the UK. The US record comes in the form of a song called Thrift Shop, by rapper Macklemore.

If you fancy listening to the new Daft Punk Single, it is available to stream right now on Spotify. The final album will be released in May this year. Pharell Williams, who provides vocals for the new Get Lucky single, performed the first live version of the track at the Brooklyn based US HTC One launch.