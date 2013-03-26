  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Spotify app news

Spotify comes to LG Blu-ray players and home cinema systems

|
  Spotify comes to LG Blu-ray players and home cinema systems
Best iPad apps: The ultimate guide
Best iPad apps: The ultimate guide

LG has announced that it will be adding Spotify to the line-up of services accessible through its Smart media products. Many LG Blu-ray players, home cinema systems and other internet-connected devices released in 2013 will be getting the Spotify app from April.

Use of the Spotify app on LG devices will be limited to Premium subscribers, but that's not unusual, as you need to be a full member to use the service on many other consumer electronics kit in the home too, such as Virgin Media TiVo boxes and Onkyo AV receivers.

Spotify will join other content-streaming applications on LG's Smart platform, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Lovefilm and Blinkbox. However, there is no word at present on whether the app will also make it on to LG's 2013 range of Smart TVs.

"Spotify wants to be at the heart of the home entertainment experience, so it's a natural fit to make our music service available on Blu-ray players and home cinema systems," said Kate Opekar, Spotify's director, hardware business development, while giving no indication on whether the brand was in talks with LG about TV accessibility.

A Spotify Premium account costs £9.99 a month for unlimited streaming on multiple devices, including mobile and tablet. It also allows for offline listening.

The LG products to feature Spotify from April are:

- BH9430PW
- BH7530TW
- BH7430P
- BH7130C
- BH6730S
- BH6430P
- BH6230S
- BP730
- BP630
- BP530R

PopularIn Apps
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Google wants to officially ditch Hangouts for RCS messaging in 2020
Finally! Pokemon Go will add PvP trainer battles soon, Niantic teases
Plex now offers Tidal streaming with bundled subscriptions for both
Microsoft made a video to show off its new Office icons - see it here
Use Alexa to help shed some pounds, The Body Coach Joe Wicks gets own skill
Comments