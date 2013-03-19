Spotify removes five-play cap on tracks for free UK users

Spotify has removed the cap that limits free users listening to tracks more than five times in the UK.

The move, first detailed by the Musically blog, and now confirmed by Spotify itself, means that if you're not a paying customer, you'll be able to enjoy more of the music you want, rather than having to fish around for different versions of the track once you've hit five plays.

Currently, Spotify offers a tiered subscription system. At the entry-level, free listeners have to contend with listening to adverts, as well as a 10-hour free streaming cap and the five-play limitation.

Some other Spotify territories - Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Spain - had the five-pay cap removed in March 2012, while the US, Australia and New Zealand has never had a cap.

Spotify recently launched its web-player in beta to all users, meaning that subscribers could listen to music through any browsers, without the need to install that app.

To get the most from the music service, however, you'll need to part with some cash. For £4.99 a month you get unlimited advert-free music, and for £9.99 a month you can get Spotify on your mobile devices, as well as being able to download music for offline play.