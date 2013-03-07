Spotify Web Player now live in UK, play your music through a browser

Spotify has opened the Beta version of its in-browser music streaming solution to a larger selection of UK subscribers, Premium and otherwise. Spotify Web Player offers some of the more basic features found on the dedicated desktop application, but through any web browser. That means you can log into your account anywhere there's an internet connection, even on somebody else's computer, without needing to download software.

Previously, only a handful of people have had access to the public Beta in the UK - which Pocket-lint informed you about back in November last year, but more have been invited in advance to a full opening of the doors. "We’ve been letting a small number of users try out a beta version of our new web player," Pocket-lint was told by Spotify. "We're now letting more UK users try out the player as we gear up for a wider rollout."

The Beta Spotify Web Player has limited functionality at present. There's the usual What's New recommendations, Spotify Radio, where you are provided random songs that match in genre or style to the artist you choose, and your existing playlists are accessible.

There are no Spotify apps or social features - save for an option that allows you to turn on or off Facebook sharing - but the bare bones nature does allow you to get to your music quickly. There's less fannying about.

Spotify offers three different subscriptions. There's the Free option, which is ad supported and limited to computer only. There's Unlimited for £4.99 a month, which takes away the ads and any limits on the number of songs you can listen to in a calendar month. And then there's the Premium option, which costs £9.99 a month, and gives complete streaming access on any supported device and the ability to download tracks for offline listening.

You can see if you can access the Beta version of the Spotify Web Player in this second stage at play.spotify.com.