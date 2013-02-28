Spotify revamps social features with the ability to follow other users

Music-streaming service Spotify is expanding its social features with a new "Follow" tab on its desktop application to make for a more social music experience.

The Follow tab is already available for some users and will begin to roll out to the rest in stages, the company confirmed to The Next Web. The Follow tab will replace the People tab and list users' profiles on the music network you've followed - similar to Twitter.

Users' profiles now list follower counts, recent activity playlists and more, thanks to the update. The profiles were previously locked down to showing only playlists, but have been expanded much further. Users can follow others in the right sidebar, an especially useful feature for popular artists.

Like the old version, users' listening habits will continue to stream through the right sidebar, so you can find an embarrassing jam from your mates.

Spotify further announced an updated iOS app, complete with a new sidebar and Now Playing bar.

The sidebar appears when a user swipes right with their finger, which gives access to the What's New, Radio, Playlist and more. As for the Now Playing Bar, it is found at the bottom of the screen and shows the current track. In our quick hands-on with the update, we found it much sleeker.

You can download the iOS app update from the App Store. The update to the desktop app will roll out to users gradually.