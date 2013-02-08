  Spotify on Windows Phone 8 launch imminent?

Spotify has been absent on Windows Phone 8 since the platform launched in October 2012, with the feedback forums on Spotify.com just giving "Q1 2013" as a launch date.

However, Brendan Arndt, a device portfolio manager at Three UK, has hinted on Twitter that it might be coming very soon. It is Q1 2013 after all, so it seems entirely reasonable.

I have it on good authority Spotify for WP8 is about to go live.... — Brendan Arndt (@wildlime) February 8, 2013

We questioned Arndt on the source of the information, but he understandably declined to pass on the details.

Spotify is available on Windows Phone 7, but it took about a year to emerge: having been confirmed in October 2010, it finally landed in November 2011.

Spotify coming to Windows Phone 8 would help bolster the platform's armoury of apps, bringing a big name on board. Windows Phone has attracted a fair amount of criticism as its app offering struggles to compete with the iPhone and Android devices.

However, Spotify faces bigger competition after the launch of Xbox Music, offering a rival subscription music service with the advantage, like Spotify, of being accessible on a wide range of devices.

We've been in contact with Spotify in the UK to seek confirmation on this currently unverified news, but the company declined to comment. We will update as soon as we hear more, but keep your eyes peeled, WinPhoners!

UPDATE: It has indeed gone live, so you can head off and download it now.