  Spotify now available for Samsung Smart TVs

Spotify, the music-streaming service, is now available for access through a Samsung Smart TV. The downloadable application hooks up to your Spotify Premium account and allows you to play any of the 18 million plus songs stored on the platform through your set.

Samsung is the first TV manufacturer to offer Spotify music streaming directly through the television itself. Virgin Media also has the option on its TiVo service, while Onkyo and, now, Denon AV receivers are capable too, but the Series 7 and Series 8 2012 TVs are the first to carry it.

Those specific sets will soon be followed by the rest of the 2012 Smart TV range and Samsung's Smart-enabled Blu-ray players and home theatre systems in making the Spotify app available.

"We are thrilled to debut the new Spotify app on Samsung Smart TVs, which will make listening to favourite tracks even easier for our customers who will no longer have to worry about connecting cables from their laptop or tablet to their Hi-Fi equipment," said Dan Saunders, the Korean company's director of content services.

"For the first time, they will be able to use their Samsung Smart TVs and home theatre systems to enjoy Spotify’s huge music library from the comfort of their living room."

The service is available only to those with a Spotify Premium subscription, which you can sign up to for a 30-day free trial if you haven't done so already. Visit www.spotify.com for more details.