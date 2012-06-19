  Spotify Radio comes to iPhone and iPad

Spotify has said that it will be updating its iOS app, bringing with it a new radio feature that will let subscribers use the app to stream tunes to their Apple device without having to pick more than the first tune.

Users will be able to create their own radio stations based on individual artists, albums or playlists. Spotify will then recommend other new tracks depending on the stations you create and what tracks you give the thumbs up, or thumbs down to.

There's no limit to the number of stations you can create or for how long you listen to them, and budding radio creators will have the entire Spotify library at their disposal, similar to the desktop experience.

Though Spotify Radio will be available to both premium and free subscribers (complete with advert interruptions) in the US, the sevice will only be available to premium UK users, though a 30-day free trial is available.

Initially to be rolled out as part of the next iOS update in the coming days, Spotify says the service will also be introduced to the Android app in the coming weeks.

Will Spotify radio tempt you to splash out on the premium service? Tell us what you think.