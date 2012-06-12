Spotify for Android rivals iPhone version thanks to facelift and added features
Android users can now download an updated version of Spotify, after its arrival in the Google Play app store.
Following a beta trial, the app has now been revamped to include playlist folder support and Last.fm scrobbling. Spotifiers can also control the app via a widget that sits on the home screen, meaning there’s no need to open up the app each time you want to skip or pause a track.
Find a track you like the sound of and you’ll be able to share it with friends as well as discover new playlists and artists.
Of course features such as sharing playlists via Facebook have already been available to Spotify users on Android, but the update provides a new user interface to rival the more polished iPhone version.
As with the iPhone app, Spotify for Android is only available as the Premium service, which costs £9.99 a month.
However, Android users can trial the app for free for 48 hours with the option of extending this trial to 30 days.
Have you used the new Spotify updated app on Android? Let us know what you think.
- What is Bitcoin? Everything you need to know about the infamous cryptocurrency
- Instagram data portability tool will let you download a copy of your data
- Zuckerberg goes to DC: 9 ridiculous moments from the hearings
- Snap Spectacles 2.0: New pair of Spectacles pop up in FCC filing
- Mark Zuckerberg dodges monopoly questions, suggests Facebook won't always be free
- What is HQ Trivia and how to play?
- Deezer arrives on Google Home, control your music with Google Assistant
- How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
- Facebook sends warning message to users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal
- Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
Comments