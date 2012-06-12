  Spotify for Android rivals iPhone version thanks to facelift and added features

Android users can now download an updated version of Spotify, after its arrival in the Google Play app store.

Following a beta trial, the app has now been revamped to include playlist folder support and Last.fm scrobbling. Spotifiers can also control the app via a widget that sits on the home screen, meaning there’s no need to open up the app each time you want to skip or pause a track.

Find a track you like the sound of and you’ll be able to share it with friends as well as discover new playlists and artists.

Of course features such as sharing playlists via Facebook have already been available to Spotify users on Android, but the update provides a new user interface to rival the more polished iPhone version.

As with the iPhone app, Spotify for Android is only available as the Premium service, which costs £9.99 a month.

However, Android users can trial the app for free for 48 hours with the option of extending this trial to 30 days.

Have you used the new Spotify updated app on Android? Let us know what you think.