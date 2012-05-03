Spotify rival Rdio now available in UK

Music-streaming service Rdio has launched in the UK, softly at least. While there's been no word from the company itself, Twitter has been inundated with postings claiming that it has arrived this side of the pond, while Pocket-lint has been able to sign up to the service itself.

Rdio launched in the States in 2010 and has been expanded to cover Canada, Brazil, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Portugal and Denmark. Now France and the United Kingdom can also jump on board.

Initially, the service is available on a seven-day free trial, with prices then being £4.99 per month for the web version of Rdio for PC and Mac, and £9.99 a month for the Unlimited plan. The latter covers using the iPhone and iPod touch application (which, strangely, suggests that the price is £10.49 per month if you try to sign up through it), while there are also apps for the iPad and other tablets, Android, Windows Phone 7, BlackBerry, Roku and Sonos.

The iPhone application (and therefore the others) is simple to use, and finding music is easy enough, plus it allows you to sync songs to your mobile for offline listening. And it can be told to sync songs via 3G, if you have a data plan big enough.

You can sign up for the free trial and find out more information from www.rdio.com.

What do you think of Rdio? Will it replace Spotify for you? Let us know in the comments below...