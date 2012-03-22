Spotify gets flood of new apps, including Now That's What I Call Music!

Spotify has added a host of new applications to its desktop client, including the innovative Now That's What I Call Music! based on the best-selling compilation album franchise.

That specific bright and colourful app adds playlist generation, the UK charts (in our region) and all manner of fun tomfoolery based around pop music. But it's only one of many interesting additions to the platform.

Thirteen new apps have been added in total, from record labels and distributors including Universal, Sony, Warner, EMI, Def Jam, Domino, Matador, PIAS and X5. There is Classify for classical music lovers, Def Jam, which offers - as well as immediate access to music from the illustrious hip-hop/R&B label's vast back catalogue - history and information about its artists, and Filtr, which adds a social element to playlist creation by scanning selected Facebook friends, among other things.

"These Spotify Apps offer something for everyone, from ways to discover music both old and new, to amazing imagery and apps simply there to entertain," said Sten Garmark, Spotify's director of Platform.

"The potential for Spotify Apps is just massive and we can’t wait to see what people are going to blow us away with next."

Here's the full list of new apps (with Spotify's own explanation for each):

Classify: Classify opens Spotify’s doors to the world of classical music. Browse by composers, eras, moods, instruments or genres. A vast library of classical music is now intelligently organised for your listening pleasure.

The Complete Collection: Browse rich images, lyrics, and liner notes to learn more about iconic artists while listening to their music. Always wanted to know who wrote that Eminem song? Looking for the producer of your favourite beat? Use The Complete Collection to immerse yourself in music history while listening to legends you love! Subscribe to your favourite artists to learn more about their music. With the Complete Collection, you won't miss a detail. 150 album booklets available at launch with many more coming soon.

Def Jam: For over 26 years, Def Jam Recordings has shaped culture and lifestyles by creating the very best in hip-hop, rap, R&B, and pop music. Def Jam’s new Spotify app will give you new experiences in music discovery and curation.

Digster: Digster has fresh playlists updated weekly. You can browse playlists by category, find playlists made by artists and match Digster playlists to your listening history and Facebook likes. When you find something you like you can play it in full-screen mode. Perfect for a party or when you need to see what's playing across the room while preparing dinner.

Domino: The Domino Spotify app is a discovery and listening destination for fans of Domino artists, the Domino label and the larger independent music community. Through the app, Domino leads the listener through its 20-year history by highlighting artist playlists, custom catalogue exclusives and commentary from their friends and neighbours in the world of indie.

Filtr: Filtr is a playlist app, which allows you to build playlists based on the music tastes of your Facebook friends, people who’ve accepted invitations to Facebook events, music genres, your Spotify playlists and favourite artists. On top of generating awesome playlists, Filtr also recommends existing and live updated editorial playlists based on what you like.

Hot or Not: Hot or not? You decide. Cast your vote on one of the two songs in the battle, either based on what you think is the most popular or what you wish to make popular. You’ll be rewarded with points and can earn badges as well as track your progress. Your voting will also contribute to the "Taste Maker" top list based on users with the highest points score.

The Legacy Of: A visual feast. Dig deeper into some of the world’s most acclaimed artists with hi-res photos, curated playlists, handpicked albums, biographies and more. Delve into the catalogue of artists like Bob Dylan, Miles Davis, Daryl Hall & John Oates and Stevie Ray Vaughan. New artists highlighted every week.

Matador Records: Matador’s app gives you the ultimate experience in new releases, tour dates, playlists and more. As well as keeping you clued up on Matador’s latest releases and tour dates, you can browse through the history of releases from Matador since 1992 - an interactive guide to music from the New York indie label.

Now That’s What I Call Music!: Now has landed on Spotify. Rediscover old favourites and check out the latest hits with one of the UK’s biggest-ever music brands. Check out the Now UK Top 20 chart; reminisce to a retro Now album; create and share a playlist on the fly with the Now Playlist wheel; pick your favourite genres, click go and get an instant Now playlist, plus much more!

[PIAS]: The [PIAS] app helps you discover the very best new albums and expertly curated playlists from the indie label. Updated weekly, you can now rely on trusted voices to introduce and recommend great music from both past and present.

TweetVine: TweetVine is a perfectly formed little app that listens to all the tweets on Twitter with the hashtag #NowPlaying and creates Spotify charts from the results! The idea was developed at a London Music Hack Day by brilliant coders Matt Larsen and Matt Schofield from Universal Music.

The Warner Sound: The Warner Sound features songs, albums, and playlists from Warner Music Group’s outstanding roster of artists including Green Day, Bruno Mars, Linkin Park, and Cee Lo Green, hot and emerging artists like Wiz Khalifa, Ed Sheeran, Kimbra, Birdy, and Fun, as well as legendary acts like The Doors, Grateful Dead, and Aretha Franklin. Additional features include genre-specific playlists, album of the day, family tree (where current artists are traced back to the classic roots), and artist-curated playlists from today’s hottest acts.

