Rhapsody takes the fight to Spotify with European Napster buy-out

The UK's streaming music arena could be set to welcome the arrival of a heavyweight contender by way of US giant Rhapsody.

Rhapsody has just announced its European expansion through the acquisition of Napster International, following its takeover of the Sean Parker founded company in the States back in October.

And, although the company is stating that it will operate the Napster service in Germany and the United Kingdom, how long before it ditches the Napster name (as it has Stateside)?

Not long, we'd imagine - meaning a full-blown global war with Spotify. A war of music though, not weapons - just like John Lennon would have wanted.

Rhapsody is backing the Napster brand for now though, stating that "it is widely recognised, based on an independent brand awareness study". Napster subscribers will be migrated to Rhapsody’s infrastructure in March and their music libraries will stay intact.

"We have always been and will continue to be committed to offering music fans the most flexible, comfortable way to consume and discover music – wherever and whenever they want," said Thorsten Schliesche of Napster International.

"The acquisition is another important milestone. Combining Napster International subscribers with Rhapsody’s massive base in the US will further strengthen our position as the leading music subscription service."

Spotify may have something to say about that though.....

