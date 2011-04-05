Spotify for iPhone updated brings new look and return of the edit button

Spotify has updated its iPhone app on Tuesday bringing with it a host of new features and a new interface to boot.

But aside from a new light grey, rather than a more traditional iPhone app look and feel for Spotify for iPhone, users will also get ability to edit playlists.

That’s right, the edit button is back.

Users will be able to use the feature to create new playlists, remove playlists, and mark playlists for offline use, local files playlist shows you all the MP3s and M4As you have synced via Wi-Fi from your computer

Gone is iPod integration, while the company says so are a lot of the bugs it’s found since the last update.

You can get the app by going to the update pane in the iTunes App Store on your iPhone.