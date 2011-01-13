Spotify and Shazam in tag-team action

Two of the coolest music apps on your iPhone or Android device just got a bit cooler with the news that a "Play in Spotify" button has hit premium Shazam apps.

This means that if you hear a tune that tickles your fancy, you can tag it with Shazam and be listening to it in seconds via your Spotify mobile app (you'll need Spotify Premium, of course).

“Integrating Spotify into Shazam’s applications combines music discovery with one of the world’s most popular music streaming services, providing a seamless experience for music fans at the point of inspiration in any location”, said Andrew Fisher, CEO of Shazam.

“Spotify is delivering an innovative, high quality experience to music lovers and we’re excited to bring the Spotify service to Shazam”.

"Shazam is a very innovative company in the mobile space, having achieved a massive following around the world and we're excited about the potential of this partnership for new music discovery through Spotify", added Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify.

"Now if you hear a great new track you can identify it, listen to it instantly in its entirety and easily add it to your music collection. That's pretty powerful stuff".

At the moment the feature is only available with Shazam's paid-for apps (Shazam Encore and Shazam(Red)) but it will be coming to the free version soon.