Spotify: "No intention of selling"
The rumour story about Apple buying out Spotify caused quite a commotion on the Pocket-lint comments board.
Phrases like "just wrong", "disastrous", "horrified" and a resounding "f**k no" give you a general overview of the reaction.
But we can all put our toys back in our prams now as we've spoken to Spotify who has confirmed that the music streaming service is staying self-sufficient.
"We wouldn't normally comment on this kind of speculation", we were told by our Spotify inside man.
"But we wanted to make it clear that we have absolutely no intention of selling Spotify. We're working hard to build the best music service we can and are in this for the long haul".
Well, that's that cleared up then.
The sooner that Apple buys something, the sooner we can all move on. Expect to see more news stories in the coming weeks linking the Cupertino giant with pretty much every tech company on the planet.
Except Microsoft of course. Well, probably not anyway.
