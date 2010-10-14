  Virgin Media to bring Spotify to your TV

Virgin Media and Spotify are close to agreeing a deal that would see the music streamer making the jump to Virgin's TV platform.

It is being reported that the two companies are locked in talks, with Virgin Media keen to get a music subscription offering off the ground after its own eat-all-you-can service stalled after it failed to agree terms with Sony, Warner and EMI.

A source close to Spotify told the Daily Telegraph: "Spotify and Virgin Media are close to concluding a partnership deal. The finer details are not yet known, but Spotify will be offering new tools and content exclusively to Virgin customers as part of the arrangement".

Pocket-lint spoke to a Virgin Media source who told us: "Virgin Media is forging new ground in music and whilst we are currently in talks with numerous parties, we want to ensure that any service provides a truly compelling offering for both consumers and industry".

Hmmmm. Looking likely then.

If Spotify was to make it to Virgin Media's set-top-boxes then it would surely be a Spotify Premium offering - making that £9.99 per month seem all the more appealing.

