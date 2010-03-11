  Spotify for Android updated

If you're a Spotify for Android user, fire up the marketplace on your handset because an update has just been rolled out. Version 0.3.26 is now available for your downloading pleasure.

The update brings a few new features - there's integration with Android's quick search box, so you can more easily find the music you're after. There's new back button functionality - instead of quitting the app, it just puts it in background mode. There's also improvements to the widget on both high- and low-resolution devices.

Finally, there's the requisite pile of bug fixes and optimisation improvements that usually come with a software update. It might be just us, but scrolling through a long playlist seems a bit zippier than it previously did. The update is free and available now, but you'll need to have a current Spotify Premium subscription or you won't get anywhere.