  Robbie Williams' new album gets exclusive Spotify debut

Popular music streaming service Spotify has announced that Robbie Williams' new album will debut exclusively on the service in the UK.



From Friday 6 November, the comeback album, "Reality Killed The Video Star", will be available to listen to exclusively to all UK users in advance of the album's official launch on 9 November.



The new album features 12 brand new tracks (plus one reprise), including the singles "Bodies" and "You Know Me".



As an extra treat for Robbie fans, as part of the exclusive, Spotify says it has "had Robbie put together a playlist of some of his favourite tracks over his career and another playlist highlighting tracks from his musical heroes".