  Sony update SonicStage software and add AAC support

Sony today announced the launch of its latest music file management application software, SonicStage CP that promises to fix problems experienced by some Walkman users since Christmas.

The new software enables users to download music files onto a PC and transfer them to multiple digital music players such as the popular WALKMAN family.

Additionally, Sony has bowed to Apple's AAC format and will now allow users who have previously used iTunes to transfer their non copyright protected files to the new software.

The SonicStage CP software will be available to download from the Sony support website free of charge from the end of May 2006 at:

Earlier this year Sony confirmed that some owners of its MP3 players have been experiencing problems with the Sony Connect software.

The players affected are the NW-A1000 , NW-A3000 and NW-A608.

In a statement made by the company Sony has said:

“A number of users have reported problems with their Sony Network WALKMAN NW-A1000, NW-A3000 and NW-A608 when using 'CONNECT Player' software. Such problems may include slow performance or difficulty in installing the software.

At the time, Sony recommended that any owners of the above-mentioned Network WALKMAN experiencing difficulties with their products should revert back to a previous version of the software.