Sony update SonicStage software and add AAC support
Sony today announced the launch of its latest music file management application software, SonicStage CP that promises to fix problems experienced by some Walkman users since Christmas.
The new software enables users to download music files onto a PC and transfer them to multiple digital music players such as the popular WALKMAN family.
Additionally, Sony has bowed to Apple's AAC format and will now allow users who have previously used iTunes to transfer their non copyright protected files to the new software.
The SonicStage CP software will be available to download from the Sony support website free of charge from the end of May 2006 at:support.sony-europe.com
Earlier this year Sony confirmed that some owners of its MP3 players have been experiencing problems with the Sony Connect software.
The players affected are the NW-A1000 , NW-A3000 and NW-A608.
In a statement made by the company Sony has said:
“A number of users have reported problems with their Sony Network WALKMAN NW-A1000, NW-A3000 and NW-A608 when using 'CONNECT Player' software. Such problems may include slow performance or difficulty in installing the software.
At the time, Sony recommended that any owners of the above-mentioned Network WALKMAN experiencing difficulties with their products should revert back to a previous version of the software.
- Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
- Spotify will make a mystery 'news announcement' on 24 April
- Those exclusive Snapchat Lenses for iPhone X users have arrived
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- What is Spotify Connect and how does it work?
- The BBC's latest app enables kids to get creative with CBBC shows and characters
- Facebook scandal: Anybody could have had their profile scraped. And yes, that means you
- Protect your data: How to remove multiple apps at once on Facebook
- Snapchat rolls out group video chat and @ mentions (about time, too)
- Google Assistant tips and tricks: How to master your Android assistant
Comments