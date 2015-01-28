Sony ditches Music Unlimited in favour of Spotify, will offer Spotify streaming over PS4 games too

Sony has announced the death of its own music streaming service, Music Unlimited. Instead it is partnering with Spotify to offer its streaming platform to PlayStation console and Xperia phone and tablet users.

Called PlayStation Music, the new hub will offer Spotify as the exclusive music streaming service. And while it will first be available on Sony's phones and tablets, plus the PS3 and PS4, it will become available to other devices too, in time.

A number of extra features that will be unique to PlayStation Network members will be available. PS4 owners, for example, will be able to use their Spotify Premium accounts to play any of 30 million plus tunes as the soundtrack to their gaming. The streamed songs will play in the background as they play.

In addition, users can choose to pay for their Spotify Premium subscription through their existing PlayStation Network accounts.

The partnership spells the death of Music Unlimited for good. It will be closed in all of the 19 countries it operates on 29 March. Existing subscribers will be given free access to the service from 28 February as a thank you and they will also be offered an introductory Spotify Premium trial.

"Music is a core component of the entertainment offering that consumers expect from Sony, and our goal with PlayStation Music is to provide the most compelling music experiences," said Andrew House, president of Sony Computer Entertainment.

"This partnership represents the best in music and the best in gaming coming together, which will benefit the vibrant and passionate communities of both Spotify and PlayStation Network."

Sony has also announced a rebranding of Video Unlimited which will be called PlayStation Video going forward.