Sony takes on Spotify with Music Unlimited iPhone app

Sony has made its Music Unlimited streaming service available on both the iPhone and iPod touch, as it looks to take the fight to the likes of Spotify.

The app is currently available only on the iOS platform in the US, though a UK arrival seems imminent. The app itself is free though with a subscription charge that starts at $3.99 a month, while early birds can enjoy a free 30-day trial of the premium service.

Sony’s Music Unlimited service has a library of more than 15 million songs and playback features, having already been available on the Android platform as well as on Sony products such as the PlayStation 3 and Blu-ray players.

The premium service, once your free 30-day trial is up, will cost you $10 a month but will enable you to play music offline, create playlists, view chart lists and access new releases which are added on a weekly basis.

Though Sony’s Music Unlimited app will work on the Apple iPad, there’s no optimised version for that specific platform, something Spotify has now addressed.

UPDATE Sony has now announced that its Music Unlimited App will be available to UK users from the Apple App Store from Friday 25 May. A basic subscription will cost £3.99 a month where as the premium will be £9.99.

