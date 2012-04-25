  PlayMemories Online launched as Sony joins the cloud storage fiesta

Sony’s PlayMemories cloud storage service is now available in the UK, both online or via a downloadable mobile app.

Unlike competitors such as Dropbox, Microsoft’s SkyDrive or Google Drive, PlayMemories Online is solely for videos and photos, meaning there’s no room for documents or emails.

However, any photos or videos you take with your digital camera or camcorder can be backed up by uploading them to PlayMemories via your PC or Mac. Download the free mobile app and you’ll also be able to do this via your smartphone or tablet.

To retrieve your clips and snaps, you’ll need to log in via an internet connection before being able to view them on your computer, Sony PlayStation 3, smartphone or tablet.

Sony is also said to be working on making the service compatible with Bravia TVs and S-Frame digital photo frames, though this update won’t be available until the summer.

Your favourite pics and videos can be emailed as postcards with a personal message to individuals or as a link if you want a wider audience to showcase those photos of you standing next to the pyramids.

Sony is offering 5GB of free storage which is the same volume as Google Drive, but less than Microsoft’s SkyDrive which offers 7GB free.

The PlayMemories Online app is available to download for free on both the Android and iOS platforms.

Have you used Sony's PlayMemories Online? What do you think?