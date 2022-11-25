Apps News sony

Pocket-lint

Here Are The Ee Pocket-lint Awards Nominees For Best Tv 2019 And How To Vote photo 3 1
EE
Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best TV 2022

Here are the Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best TV 2022.

Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best Soundbar 2021 and how to vote photo 2 1
EE
Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best Soundbar 2022

Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best Soundbar 2022 and details on how to vote for your favourite.

Sony auditory AR Ingress photo 1 1
Apps
Sony's new earbuds will add an 'auditory AR' experience to Niantic's Ingress

Niantic has partnered with Sony to develop new technologies - namely, earbuds - that will allow you to enjoy sound in an augmented world.

Apple Music might be coming to PlayStation 5 photo 1 1
Apps
Is Apple Music coming to the PS5? A Reddit leak certainly suggests so

A Reddit user recently shared in the Apple Music subreddit that they spotted the option to download the Apple Music app to their PS5.

you can buy uncharted 4 on ebay now thanks to pre order shipping error image 1 1
blackberry
You can buy Uncharted 4 on eBay now, thanks to pre-order shipping error
android n preview available to phones other than nexus at last image 1 1
Apps
Android N preview available to phones other than Nexus at last
full twitch apps finally coming soon to ps4 ps3 ps vita and ps tv image 1 1
bbc
Full Twitch apps finally coming soon to PS4, PS3, PS Vita, and PS TV
sony starts its own crowdfunding platform for new gadget ideas image 1 1
Apps
Sony starts its own crowdfunding platform for new gadget ideas
sony ditches music unlimited in favour of spotify will offer spotify streaming over ps4 games too image 1 1
Apps
Sony ditches Music Unlimited in favour of Spotify, will offer Spotify streaming over PS4 games too
how to fight breast cancer while your phone is on charge image 1 1
sony
How to fight breast cancer while your phone is on charge
lizard squad ruined christmas for profit not politics image 1 1
Apps
Lizard Squad ruined Christmas for profit not politics
the interview gets its release after all via google play image 1 1
Apps
The Interview gets its release after all, via Google Play
all trailers should be made like this sony and google combine for 22 jump street cube image 1 1
facebook
All trailers should be made like this: Sony and Google combine for 22 Jump Street cube
sony to close 20 of 31 us stores and cut 1 000 jobs as part of restructure image 1 1
sony
Sony to close 20 of 31 US stores and cut 1,000 jobs as part of restructure
android 4 1 jelly bean when is it coming to my phone image 1 1
Apps
Android 4.1 Jelly Bean: When is it coming to my phone?
sony takes on spotify with music unlimited iphone app image 1 1
Apps
Sony takes on Spotify with Music Unlimited iPhone app
playmemories online launched as sony joins the cloud storage fiesta image 1 1
Apps
PlayMemories Online launched as Sony joins the cloud storage fiesta
sony posts 2 billion net loss in quarter 3 2011 kaz hirai has mammoth task on hands image 1 1
Apps
Sony posts $2 billion net loss in quarter 3 2011 - Kaz Hirai has mammoth task on hands
sony shake up sir howard stringer resigns as president and ceo image 1 1
Apps
Sony shake-up: Sir Howard Stringer resigns as president and CEO
apple rejects sony reader app image 1 1
Apps
Apple rejects Sony Reader app
