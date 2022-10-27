Snapchat's Director Mode is another swing at TikTok

(Pocket-lint) - Snapchat has gained a whole new mode that gives creators extra editing tools as the video and photo social network tries to compete with TikTok.

Announced as available right now, the latest Snapchat addition is all about giving creators new tools so that they can film videos for sharing with their followers.

Director Mode adds some features that will be immediately familiar to people who spend their lives on TikTok, though, with the new Green Screen mode being a perfect example. When enabled people can record their videos with a different background, just as you'd expect. The most creative amongst us should have some real fun with that one.

Other notable new tools include the ability to more quickly trim videos and then cut them together, called Quick Edit. There's also expanded support for Dual Camera that also brings it to Android users after previously being limited to iPhones. Dual Camera lets people record from both the front and rear-facing cameras on their device - and yes, that does sound like BeReal.

There are other additions, of course, but Snapchat is keen to show that it's now easier to create a Spotlight. That's because Spotlight is Snapchat's TikTok-like feature, a clear focus for the release of Director Mode.

The new Snapchat Director Mode is available for everyone across iPhone and Android starting today - just keep an eye out for the new icon in the main camera toolbar. Just tap that to get started.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.