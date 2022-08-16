(Pocket-lint) - In summer 2022, Snap proved the rumour mill correct and announced a paid subscription service called Snapchat+ (or Snapchat Plus). Snap, the parent company behind the Snapchat mobile app, pitched the new offering as a way to get access to exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features. Here is everything you need to know about Snapchat+, including how much it costs, what you get for your money, and how to subscribe.

Snapchat+ is a paid subscription offering within the Snapchat mobile app. It unlocks new features before anyone else gets a chance to use them. On a support page for Snapchat+, Snap described these features as "exclusive, experimental, and pre-release", and said they will "enhance and customize your Snapchat experience, enabling you to dive deeper into the parts of the app you use the most".

-

Snap has found early success with its paid subscription service Snapchat+. The company announced in August 2022 that it has amassed one million paid users since launching Snapchat Plus in late June 2022.

In the US, you can get Snapchat+ for $3.99 USD per month, for $21.99 USD for 6 months, or for $39.99 USD per year.

As of August 2022, Snapchat+ subscribers get access to the following features (links to Snapchat's support pages for each one are below too):

Snap has promised to regularly update Snapchat+ with more features. On 15 August 2022, it did that - with an update that introduced priority story replies. This makes subscribers' responses more visible when replying to Snap Stars (like public figures and verified creators). Other features include special backgrounds for users' Bitmoji characters and new app icon designs. You can also add an emoji that displays to friends after they've viewed a Snap.

It's easy to subscribe to Snapchat+.

Open and log in to the Snapchat mobile app. Go to your Profile Tap on the Snapchat+ banner card at the top. Choose a subscription to start your 7-day free trial.

Need help? If you don’t see the Snapchat+ card, you may have to dismiss other banner cards in your Profile first.

Snapchat+ is available to all iPhone and Android users in the US.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.